Truecaller introduces web account option to Android phones

The world's most popular caller ID service provider Truecaller has launched a new web account feature to Android phones.

Truecaller web account can be activated on Windows PC and Mac computer browser applications. The procedure is similar to enabling the WhatsApp web account on a desktop.

Here's how to enable Truecaller web account on a computer via Android phone:

Step 1: Open Truecaller on your Android phone

Step 2: Go to Messages and tap the three-dot menu

Step 3: Select Truecaller for Web > Link Device

Step 4: Capture the QR code shown on the screen of the computer (here)

With the web option, Android phone users can view SMS chat sessions, call notifications and also be able to search numbers to know the identity of the caller on computers.