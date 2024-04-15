Truecaller introduces web account option to Android phones

The world's most popular caller ID service provider Truecaller has launched a new web account feature to Android phones.
Truecaller web account can be activated on Windows PC and Mac computer browser applications. The procedure is similar to enabling the WhatsApp web account on a desktop.
Here's how to enable Truecaller web account on a computer via Android phone:
Step 1: Open Truecaller on your Android phone
Step 2: Go to Messages and tap the three-dot menu
Step 3: Select Truecaller for Web > Link Device
Step 4: Capture the QR code shown on the screen of the computer (here)
With the web option, Android phone users can view SMS chat sessions, call notifications and also be able to search numbers to know the identity of the caller on computers.
It should be noted that before the launch of Truecaller web option, the reverse phone number lookup feature was available on its company website, but it had limitations on number search requests.
Now, with the standalone web version, there are no such limitations. But, user can link their Truecaller account with just one computer with their primary phone.
Also, it is available only on Android phones. The company has confirmed to enable Truecaller web account option for iPhones soon.
Recently, Truecaller launched a new Artificial Intelligence-powered Max feature for early detection and blocking of spam calls.
The new AI feature 'Max' protection will match the caller's number with Truecaller's database faster. And, even if the caller's number is new, it can verify from all known caller lists and block potential spam and telemarketing calls.
(Published 15 April 2024, 10:19 IST)