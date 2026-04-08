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Tutorial: Here's how to do cardless cash withdrawals at ATM with Paytm

As per UPI guidelines, users can withdraw the money up to Rs 10,000 per transaction, but the daily limit depends on the cap set by the bank.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 10:15 IST
DH TechUPIATMcashunified payments interfacePaytmATM cardHow to

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