<p>Popular mobile wallet service provider <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paytmhttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paytm">Paytm </a>has launched a new feature that allows users to withdraw cash using just the mobile app, and there is no requirement to use a debit card.</p><p>Users just have to link their Paytm Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app with an active bank account to withdraw the money from the ATM.</p>.Google search app gets Gemini-powered AI Mode in India.<p><strong>Here's how to withdraw cash at an ATM using the Paytm UPI app:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Visit an ATM displaying the 'UPI Cash Withdrawal' or 'Cardless Withdrawal / UPI ATM' option.</p><p>Step 2: On the ATM screen, select the “UPI Cash Withdrawal” option.</p><p>Step 3: Enter the amount to be withdrawn (within bank and UPI limits).</p><p>Step 4: A dynamic QR code appears on the ATM screen.</p><p>Step 5: Open the Paytm app and scan the QR code, select the bank account from which to withdraw money and enter the UPI PIN.</p><p>Step 6: Once the PIN is verified, the ATM dispenses cash, and a confirmation screen appears instantly in the Paytm app.</p><p>As per UPI guidelines, users can withdraw the money up to Rs 10,000 per transaction, but the daily limit depends on the cap set by the bank.</p><p>In a related development, Paytm now supports biometric Face ID and fingerprint-based UPI transactions on its app.</p><p>With this, users can make purchases by using Face ID on iPhone or a fingerprint sensor on Android to validate the transaction. And there won't be any need to remember or type a PIN to complete the purchase process.</p><p>It should be noted that payments up to Rs 5,000 can be made securely with Face ID or Fingerprint verification, along with balance checks.</p>.You can now use Face ID or fingerprint for UPI payment on Paytm; here's how to do it.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>