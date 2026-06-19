Tutorial: Here's how to turn on manual 'Screen Call' on Google Pixel phones

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Google Pixel phones in India gain manual 'Screen Call' feature via Pixel Drop update.
Step-by-step
1
Manual call screening arrives
Pixel phones in India now support manual 'Screen Call' to filter unknown callers, though automatic screening remains unavailable in the region.
2
AI-powered replies introduced
Users can enable AI-generated suggested replies during call screening, offering context-based responses beyond preset options.
3
Feature availability
Manual 'Screen Call' is live on Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold, with automatic screening currently exclusive to the US.
4
How to enable the feature
Users can activate 'Screen Call' via the Phone app settings or during an incoming call from unknown numbers.
5
Regional rollout status
The feature was previously limited to select Western markets, Australia, and Japan before expanding to India.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Manual Screen Call feature comes to Pixel phones in India.
Published 19 June 2026, 00:06 IST