<p>With more than three billion active users, Instagram is the most popular social media platform globally. However, it faces stiff competition from Snapchat.</p><p>To keep the people hooked to the platform, the Meta-owned firm brings new features to Instagram. It recently introduced a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/meta-brings-tap-to-pause-feature-for-instagram-reels-3941380">tap-to-pause feature for reels</a>.</p><p>Instagram is also offering Artificial Intelligence-powered Voice Effects in Direct Messages (DMs).</p>.Google to bring improved SIM lock protection feature with Android 17 update.<p>The feature allows the user to record a voice note in a DM and apply different voice effects before sending it.</p><p>Once sent, recipients can see which effect was used and even tap to mimic the same effect in their reply, making conversations more interactive and engaging.</p><p>The altered voice messages will not only make it sound fun, but they will also preserve the rhythm, tone, and emotion of the original recording.</p>. <p><strong>Here's how to use AI-powered Voice Effects in Instagram DM:</strong></p><p>Step 1: Open a DM thread and tap the voice message record button.</p><p>Step 2: Tap the Voice Effects button in the composer to view available effects.</p><p>Note: Instagram offers seven effects, including Stadium, Alien, Chipmunk, Demon, Robot, Underwater, Wobble and Fishbowl in addition to the original sound option.</p><p>Step 3: Record your voice note as usual.</p><p>Step 4: Preview different effects by tapping on them to hear your recording transformed instantly.</p><p>Step 5: Send the message, and recipients can see the effect used and tap to mimic it in their reply.</p>.'Hit the road more confidently': Google rolls out 3D immersive navigation feature to Maps.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>