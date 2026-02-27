Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Type 'Punch the Monkey' on Google and you will be in for a fun surprise

Instead of the regular searches, what pops up on your screen is colourful hearts and animated monkey icons running across.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 04:56 IST
TechnologyGoogleTrendingTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us