Unlimited WhatsApp data backup for Android phones on Google Drive to end soon

Since the beginning, WhatsApp and Google have been offering unlimited chat data (including photos and videos) backup on the Drive cloud storage. But, the exclusive storage arrangement is expected to end later this year.

Google has announced that WhatsApp data backup will soon start counting toward the Android phone owners' Google Account cloud storage limit, i.e., 15GB (free).

WhatsApp too has set the ball rolling to initiate the inevitable transition phase. In the latest beta update submitted to the Google Play Store, the messenger app has begun notifying users with a banner on the phone's screen to clear old and unrequired data to ensure, there is space for future storage requirements. Or else, the user has to purchase a Google One subscription for more storage.

The process started with select users in December 2023, but now more people around the world are getting the banner notification (see below) with a message--'Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months'.