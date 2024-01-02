Unlimited WhatsApp data backup for Android phones on Google Drive to end soon

Since the beginning, WhatsApp and Google have been offering unlimited chat data (including photos and videos) backup on the Drive cloud storage. But, the exclusive storage arrangement is expected to end later this year.
Google has announced that WhatsApp data backup will soon start counting toward the Android phone owners' Google Account cloud storage limit, i.e., 15GB (free).
WhatsApp too has set the ball rolling to initiate the inevitable transition phase. In the latest beta update submitted to the Google Play Store, the messenger app has begun notifying users with a banner on the phone's screen to clear old and unrequired data to ensure, there is space for future storage requirements. Or else, the user has to purchase a Google One subscription for more storage.
The process started with select users in December 2023, but now more people around the world are getting the banner notification (see below) with a message--'Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months'.
New backup banner notifying users that backup will soon start counting toward's 15GB free quota on Google Drive.
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo
WhatsApp is likely to release a new update to the messenger app and begin notifying users to gear up for transition in the coming weeks and complete the process by the end of June 2024.
And Google has also revealed that it will offer eligible users a limited, one-time Google One promotional deal soon.
In a related development, WhatsApp is set to bring multimedia content albums for Channels soon.
The new album is the same as the one we have in individual chats. Whenever a user sends multiple photos and videos in one go, they automatically accumulate in one place in the form of an album.
However, WhatsApp Channels currently do not have this feature. Whenever the admin releases multiple photos, they stack up individually in a long line.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.