upGrad, Microsoft, IIIT-B collaborate to upskill mid-career professionals in GenAI

New Delhi: Edtech platform upGrad on Thursday said it has collaborated with Microsoft and IIIT Bangalore to introduce 'Generative AI for Leaders' certification course in India.

The 4-month course seeks to train mid-career and seasoned professionals with core AI competencies, "setting the right tone for India Inc. to upskill and lead the global AI talent supply chain," a company statement said.

"When technologies such as these (AI, GenAI) get embedded into businesses, it is the need of the hour for senior leaders to understand how such technologies can be deployed optimally within their organisations to reap the maximal benefits for all stakeholders including customers, employees, and business partners," said V Sridhar, Professor In-charge of Continuing Professional Education, IIIT-Bangalore.