Hometechnology

Valentine's Day 2026: Top 14 smartphone options to gift your loved ones

A smartphone is a practical and thoughtful gift as it is used every day, and with a good camera, it can create wonderful memories and over time, owners can cherish the moments.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 12:10 IST
Apple iPhone 17/17 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Google Pixel 10 & 10 Pro series

Google Pixel 10 Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro Elite Black (left) and Vivo X300 Summit Red (right).

Credit: DH Photo

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Oppo F31 Pro+

Oppo F31 Pro+.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi Note 15

Redmi Note 15 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Redmi 15C

REDMI 15C 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Poco M8

Poco M8 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Published 10 February 2026, 12:10 IST
