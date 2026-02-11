<p>Ahead of Valentine's Day, Croma has kicked off a promotional sale campaign in India.</p><p>Tata-owned retail chain is offering big discounts on smartphones, and among them, the iPhone 17 series is available with lucrative deals.</p><p>It comes in two storage options--256GB and 512GB -- for Rs 82,900 and Rs 1,02,900, respectively.</p><p>Croma is offering a bundle discount offer, which includes Rs 2,000 instant cashback via bank card, up to Rs 23,500 through an exchange deal, provided the old device is fully functional and doesn't have any physical damage. Also, it offers an extra Rs 8,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 1,658 additional discount. These benefits bring down the price of the iPhone 17 to as low as Rs 47,742.</p>.Valentine's Day 2026: Top 14 smartphone options to gift your loved ones.<p><strong>Apple iPhone 17: Is it worth buying?</strong></p><p>Yes. Absolutely. With premium features packed into the iPhone 17, it offers exceptional value, making the upgrade to the Pro model feel unnecessary.</p><p>The iPhone 17 boasts a Ceramic Shield 2 series guard on the display. It is touted to be the sturdiest glass shield on a mobile phone in the industry. Also, it is said to be 3X sturdier than the predecessor.</p><p>Also, it comes with an IP68 rating, meaning the device can survive up to the depth of six metres underwater for close to 30 minutes.</p><p>On the back and the mid-frame, Apple has used aerospace aluminium material for the iPhone 17's frame around the display. The flat flush design offers a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.</p>.<p>The iPhone 17 features a vertically aligned dual-camera module. The rest of the panel sports a frosted glass cover with matte finish, which, by the way, does a fine job repelling the fingerprint smudges.</p><p>Another first we see in a regular iPhone 17 is the ProMotion technology, which enables the display to support adaptive 120Hz screen refresh. With this, the 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR (2662 x 1206 p) display feels fluid and smooth, to scroll on social media apps, consume multimedia content and read e-books with less strain than before. There is noticeable improvement in the gaming experience as well.</p>.<p>Like the Pro model, it has a pixel density of 460 ppi (pixels per inch), supports 3,000 nits peak brightness and also comes with an anti-reflective coating. This comes in handy while viewing messages or watching videos under direct sunlight.</p><p>The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple A19 processor with a six-core CPU, a five-core GPU (with dedicated Neural Accelerators) and 16-core Neural Engine.</p><p>The iPhone 17 also comes with N1, a new Apple-designed wireless networking chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread. In addition to the latest generation of wireless technologies, N1 improves the overall performance and reliability of features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.</p><p>The iPhone 17 houses a Dual Fusion camera system -- 48MP Fusion Main sensor and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide sensor with LED flash. With a full charge, it can deliver a whole day under normal usage.</p><p>On the front, it features an all-new 18MP centre-stage FaceTime camera. It supports wider field of view and higher resolution — up to 18MP for photos — to capture more detail. Users can also capture photos and videos in portrait or landscape while holding their iPhone vertically. For group selfies, Center Stage for photos uses AI to automatically expand the field of view and can rotate from portrait to landscape to include everyone in the frame. The Center Stage front camera also enables ultra-stabilised video in 4K HDR, and users can now record on the front and rear cameras simultaneously with Dual Capture mode.</p>.Apple iPhone 17 review: Premium features without expensive 'Pro' price-tag.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>