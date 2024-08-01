Vampire Survivors+, new Temple Run Legends join Apple Arcade

Since the launch of the Apple Arcade service in 2019, it has grown big with each passing year. It is now home to more than 200 exclusive games for Apple device owners.
Now, two new gaming titles-- Vampire Survivors+ and Temple Run: Legends-- have made their way to Apple Arcade.
Developed by Roguelike survival pixel RPG, Vampire Survivor+ is a gothic horror casual game. The gameplay is pretty straight forward; the players have to fight the vampires to stay alive and along the journey, he/she will get rewards for each kill and move ahead to a new level. And, also players will have to gather gold and gems in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.
Also, as players move through the game, he/she have to get at two or three offensive weapons and also get an armour to shield against rogue vampire's bite.
Vampire Survivors+ UI on iPhone.
Credit: Apple
The Temple Run: Legends (by Imangi Studios, LLC) is exclusive for Apple devices. The game play is the same, the protaganist has run from the monsters, but here in Apple Arcade, the player will face different animals and new lands.
He/she has to jump on crocodile heads while crossing rivers to achieve a 3-star rating on hundreds of levels. Players have tp explore and conquer the saga map and learn the secrets of the world of Aperion. Also, users will experience the different climates, inhabitants and challenges of the new land as they run from level to level with a wide cast of characters.
Temple Run: Legends poster.
Credit: Apple
Here, players can choose from 10 different fearless explorers and will have to complete 500 levels in the story mode. The best part is the player never has pay extra to get bonus points and also there will be no ads in between the gameplay. Also, users can challenge family members and friends with Apple devices and see their progess on leader board.
In India, Apple Arcade gaming subscription service starts at Rs 99/month for individuals and there is also Apple One bundle, which also additional benefits such as iCloud, Music, and TV+ for Rs 165/month for the family plan (five members), it costs Rs 365/month.
