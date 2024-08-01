Vampire Survivors+, new Temple Run Legends join Apple Arcade

Since the launch of the Apple Arcade service in 2019, it has grown big with each passing year. It is now home to more than 200 exclusive games for Apple device owners.

Now, two new gaming titles-- Vampire Survivors+ and Temple Run: Legends-- have made their way to Apple Arcade.

Developed by Roguelike survival pixel RPG, Vampire Survivor+ is a gothic horror casual game. The gameplay is pretty straight forward; the players have to fight the vampires to stay alive and along the journey, he/she will get rewards for each kill and move ahead to a new level. And, also players will have to gather gold and gems in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor.