Vivo launches V40e with dual-camera in India

Vivo on Wednesday (September 25) launched a new mid-range V40e phone series in India.
The latest Vivo handset sports a 6.77-inch full HD(2392 x 1080p) AMOLED display. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate.
It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, usb type-c port, dual-SIM slots and stereo speakers.
Inside, the V40e houses a 4nm class 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core processor with mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging capability.
Vivo phone features a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX 882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with Aura light LED flash on the back. It also flaunts a 50MP front camera (with an eye autofocus feature, f/2.0 aperture).
The company offers the device in two colours-- mint green and royal bronze. It will be available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB--- for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.
Vivo V40e vs competition
The new phone will be up against Nothing Phone 2(a) Plus, OnePlus Nord 4 (review), Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (review), and OnePlus 11R among others.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 25 September 2024, 12:24 IST