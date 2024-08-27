Vivo T3 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in India

Vivo on Tuesday (August 27) launched the new T3 Pro series mid-range phone in India.
The new T3 Pro sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display and offers peak brightness up to 4,500nits. It supports HDR10+, SGS certification for low blue light emission and wet touch technology.
It also features a Scott Xensation Glass shield on the display, IP64 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating, dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a type-C port.
The new Vivo phone comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.63GHz. Also, it comes with 3000mm 2 vapour chamber liquid cooling technology for efficient heat dissipation during heavy-duty tasks such as gaming and 4K video recording.
It also features Adreno 720 GPU, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 (two years of Android OS updates), and a massive 5,500mAh battery with 80W Flash charging.
It comes with a dual-camera module--main 50MP (with Sony IMX882 sensor, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + Ultra-wide 8MP camera (with 120-degree field-of-view) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP front camera.
The cameras also support Vivo AI features to enhance the image quality in addition to an AI eraser to remove unwanted objects in the photo.
The new Vivo T3 Pro comes in two colours --emerald green and sandstone orange (with faux leather texture). It is available in two storage options-- 128GB and 256GB-- for Rs 24,999, and Rs 26,999, respectively on Flipkart.
Published 27 August 2024, 09:51 IST