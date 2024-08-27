Vivo T3 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 launched in India

Vivo on Tuesday (August 27) launched the new T3 Pro series mid-range phone in India.

The new T3 Pro sports a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED display and offers peak brightness up to 4,500nits. It supports HDR10+, SGS certification for low blue light emission and wet touch technology.

It also features a Scott Xensation Glass shield on the display, IP64 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating, dual SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a type-C port.

The new Vivo phone comes with a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 2.63GHz. Also, it comes with 3000mm 2 vapour chamber liquid cooling technology for efficient heat dissipation during heavy-duty tasks such as gaming and 4K video recording.