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Vivo T5 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core silicon launched in India

It is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates (2029) and five years of security patches up to 2031.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 08:11 IST
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Vivo T5 Pro.

Vivo T5 Pro.

Credit: Vivo

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Published 16 April 2026, 08:11 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphonessmartphoneVivoQualcommSnapdragon

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