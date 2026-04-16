<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/vivo-v70-fe-with-200mp-dual-camera-launched-in-india-3953651">Leading smartphone maker Vivo</a> unveiled the new Android-powered mid-range T5 Pro series in India.</p><p>The T5 Pro sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260p) AMOLED screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.</p><p>It features an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, stereo speakers, a Type-C USB port, comes with IP68 + IP69 water-and-dust resistant rating, and Military-grade durability (MIL- STD-810H) certification.</p>.Vivo V70 review: Reliable mid-range phone with feature-rich camera.<p>Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm's 4nm class Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 9020mAh battery with 90W fast charging capability.</p><p>It is guaranteed to get three years of Android OS updates (2029) and five years of security patches up to 2031.</p>.<p>It supports generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) tools--- AI Creation, AI Transcript, AI Search, AI DocMaster, AI Erase13 and AI UHD to further refine images.</p><p>It also houses a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 2MP depth sensor ( f/2.4) with LED flash. It can record 4K videos. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>Both the front and the primary cameras on the back can record high-resolution 4K videos. </p><p>Vivo T5 Pro comes in two colours -- Glacier Blue and Cosmic Black. It comes in three configurations-- the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 256GB storage, Rs 29,999, Rs 33,999, and Rs 39,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Vivo T5 Pro vs competition</strong></p><p>It will compete with Nothing Phone (4a), Galaxy A37, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Infinix Note 60 Pro, among others.</p>.Nothing Phone (4a) Review: Reliable performer with cool unique design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>