<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/vivo-launches-x200t-with-mediatek-9400-soc-in-india-3876007">Vivo</a> on Thursday (February 19) launched the much-awaited Android mid-range V70 series phones in India.</p><p>It comes with two variants-- Vivo V70 and V70 Elite. They feature almost the same design language, and even most of the internal hardware is also the same, but differ in terms of the processor chipset.</p><p>They feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K(2750 × 1260p) flat AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and offer up to 5000 nits peak brightness.</p>.Google unveils Pixel 10a with dual-camera, AI photography tools and more.<p>The devices also come with an IP68+IP69 rating, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, a Type-C USB port, and a dual-SIM slot (type: nano).</p><p>Vivo V70 series runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6, 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 6500mAh (typ) battery with 90W fast charging.</p><p>The devices also come with a tri-camera module-- main 50MP camera (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with Aura light LED. They can record high-resolution videos up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps).</p><p>On the front, they feature a 50MP(f/2.0) 92-degree autofocus camera and can even record 4K videos as well.</p><p>The key difference between the devices is that the Vivo V70 is powered by a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with Adreno 722 GPU, and the Vivo V70 Elite houses a more powerful 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core silicon with Adreno 735 GPU.</p><p>The Vivo V70 comes in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 45,999 and Rs 49,999.</p><p>The vivo V70 Elite is available in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB + 512GB storage-- for Rs 51,999, Rs 56,999 and Rs 61,999, respectively.</p>.OnePlus 15R review: Heavy-duty performer.