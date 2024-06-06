Vivo unveils Fold X3 Pro series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 silicon in India

Vivo on Thursday (June 6) unveiled the new Fold X3 Pro, the company’s first foldable phone in India.
It sports a 6.53-inch cover display. When opened, it flaunts a massive 8.3-inch wide display and supports 4,500nit peak brightness, the highest for any foldable phone to date.
Inside, the new device is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 4.0) and a 5,700mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging speed and 50W wireless charging speed.
It comes with a triple camera module-- 50MP main sensor + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 64MP telephoto sensor. It also boasts 32MP selfie camera on the cover display and another on the wide screen inside.
Also, the new Vivo foldable phone comes with Google's generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) Gemini-powered features including real-time translations, audio transcription and note assist.
It is touted to be the slimmest foldable phone in the market. It measures 11.5 mm in thickness when folded and weighs just 236 gm.
Also, Vivo has used a carbon fibre-based highly durable hinge which is said to be tested under stringent conditions to ensure the device serves the customer for several years. The company tested close and open operations 500,000 times, equivalent to 12 plus years of usage.
Vivo Fold X3 Pro comes in celestial black colour for Rs 1,69,999 in India. It is available for pre-order on major retail stores and will be available for purchase on June 13.
The company as part of launch programme, it is offering up to Rs 15,000 discount to customers with HDFC cards. There is also lucrative 24 months zero-cost EMI plans too. And, also offers one-time free screen replacement (within six months after purchase) option and with upgrade plan, X Fold3 Pro can be exchanged for new version next year with big cash back offer.
Vivo Fold X3 Pro vs competition
The new Vivo phone is up against OnePlus Open and soon to be launched Galaxy Z Fold6 series.
Published 06 June 2024, 10:46 IST