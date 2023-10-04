Vivo unveils new V29, V29 Pro series phones in India

Vivo on Wednesday (October 4) unveiled the new V29 series 5G phones in India.

It comes in two variants—V29 and V29 Pro. Both the devices come with pretty much same design and internal hardware but differ in terms of processor chip and camera.

Also, the Pro model comes with special Himalayan Blue variant, which boasts 3D Particle Technology, a first for phone in India.

“This innovative technology utilizes invisible magnetic forces to control 15 million micro-sized magnetic particles to create cascading gradations of light and shadow. Through a meticulous process of over 1400 manual adjustments, this innovation creates an awe-inspiring texture that resembles a Floating Mountain,” the company said.

Vivo also offers similar colour changing tech with regular V29 in majestic red model.

Both the devices come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K(2800×1260p) AMOLED display HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. They also feature dual-SIM slots, in-display fingerprint sensor, and USB-C port.

They will run Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13, and features triple-camera module— 50MP (Samsung GN5 sensor(V29)/SonyIMX 766 (V29 Pro), f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture), whereas the V29 features 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) and V29 Pro features 12MP depth sensor (with Sony IMX663 sensor (f/1.98) with Aura LED light on the back.

They come with 50MP autofocus front camera (f/2.0). Both the front and primary rear cameras support 4K video recording.