Vivo unveils new V29, V29 Pro series phones in India

Vivo on Wednesday (October 4) unveiled the new V29 series 5G phones in India.
It comes in two variants—V29 and V29 Pro. Both the devices come with pretty much same design and internal hardware but differ in terms of processor chip and camera.
Also, the Pro model comes with special Himalayan Blue variant, which boasts 3D Particle Technology, a first for phone in India.
“This innovative technology utilizes invisible magnetic forces to control 15 million micro-sized magnetic particles to create cascading gradations of light and shadow. Through a meticulous process of over 1400 manual adjustments, this innovation creates an awe-inspiring texture that resembles a Floating Mountain,” the company said.
Vivo also offers similar colour changing tech with regular V29 in majestic red model.
Both the devices come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K(2800×1260p) AMOLED display HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. They also feature dual-SIM slots, in-display fingerprint sensor, and USB-C port.
They will run Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13, and features triple-camera module— 50MP (Samsung GN5 sensor(V29)/SonyIMX 766 (V29 Pro), f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture), whereas the V29 features 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) and V29 Pro features 12MP depth sensor (with Sony IMX663 sensor (f/1.98) with Aura LED light on the back.
They come with 50MP autofocus front camera (f/2.0). Both the front and primary rear cameras support 4K video recording.
The V29 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octal-core processor and come with 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB storage options. And, the V29 features Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octane-core chipset and will be offered with 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage options.
Vivo V29 is being offered in three colours— Himalayan blue, majestic red, and space black. It will be available in two variants— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM. +256GB storage— for Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively. It will go on sale on October 17.
On the other hand, V29 Pro is offered in two colours—Himalayan blue and space black. It will be available in two variants— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM. +256GB storage— for Rs 39,999 and Rs 42,999, respectively. It will go on sale on October 10.
