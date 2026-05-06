Vivo launches premium X300 Ultra and X300 FE series with advanced camera systems and high-end specs.

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Key points

• X300 Ultra specs Features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

• Dual 200MP camera system The X300 Ultra includes a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom and ZEISS optics.

• X300 FE features Offers a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

• AI photography tools Both models support generative AI tools like AI Audio Noise Eraser, Live Cutout, AI Magic Move, and AI Erase for enhanced photography and videography.