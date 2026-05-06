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Vivo launches premium X300 Ultra and X300 FE series with advanced camera systems and high-end specs.
Key points
• X300 Ultra specs
Features a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 6,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging.
• Dual 200MP camera system
The X300 Ultra includes a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom and ZEISS optics.
• X300 FE features
Offers a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.
• AI photography tools
Both models support generative AI tools like AI Audio Noise Eraser, Live Cutout, AI Magic Move, and AI Erase for enhanced photography and videography.
• Pricing and availability
X300 Ultra starts at Rs 1,59,999; X300 FE starts at Rs 79,999. Additional accessories like the ZEISS Telephoto Extender are available separately.
Key statistics
3168×1440p
X300 Ultra display resolution
6,600mAh
X300 Ultra battery capacity
6,500mAh
X300 FE battery capacity
Rs 1,59,999
X300 Ultra starting price
Rs 79,999
X300 FE starting price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Vivo X300 Ultra Photography Kit.
Published 06 May 2026, 13:30 IST