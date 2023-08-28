Vivo V29e with dual-camera launched in India

Vivo on Monday (August 28) launched the new mid-range phone V29e in India.

The latest Vivo V29e flaunts a slim design with a gorgeous flashy back cover and 3D display panel.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display and supports an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a hybrid dual-SIM tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card) and a type-C USB port.

Inside, the device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 44W charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 64MP( f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 50MP (autofocus, f/2.45) for selfies and video chatting.