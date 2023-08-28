Vivo V29e with dual-camera launched in India

Vivo on Monday (August 28) launched the new mid-range phone V29e in India.
The latest Vivo V29e flaunts a slim design with a gorgeous flashy back cover and 3D display panel.
It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) AMOLED display and supports an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a hybrid dual-SIM tray (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card) and a type-C USB port.
Inside, the device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor, Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 44W charger.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- main 64MP( f/1.79, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) backed by an 8MP wide-angle lens (f/2.2) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 50MP (autofocus, f/2.45) for selfies and video chatting.
Vivo V29e: First impression
As noted earlier, Vivo V29e looks great in the sunlight, particularly the artistic red model. It has has unique visually appealing dual-tone design element. The left side has a glossy finish with a smooth geometrical texture in a velvet red colour. The rest of the body has a shimmery matte finish. It has an amazing job of repelling fingerprint smudges.
Besides the artistic red color, Vivo also offers V29e in the artistic blue option.
On the front, the display cascades to the left and right sides up to mid-rim. The screen is bright enough to view content outdoors.
Our review unit comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Users can extend the RAM by another 8GB, provided there is enough storage space. So far, the device has worked smoothly with no issues to complain about. But, needs to be assessed on how the device will fare in terms of graphics-heavy gaming.
The dual camera too, works great in the sunlight, but I am very keen on testing its capability in the low light and the night conditions. Do come back to DH for the full review later this week.
Vivo V29e comes in two options-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. Consumers can pre-book Vivo V29e from August 28 and the device is slated to hit stores on September 7 in India including Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.
