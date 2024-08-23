Vivo V40 Review: Sleek phone with impressive camera

Vivo, earlier this month, launched the new premium mid-range V40 series phones in India.

The latest V40 series comes in two variants-- V40 and V40 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 36,999.

It has a new design, a ZEISS camera system and a bigger battery. Here are my thoughts on the V40, the latest Android phone from Vivo.

Design, build quality and display

Vivo 40 flaunts a sleek design with an eye-catching colour scheme. It is available in three visually appealing colours-titanium grey, lotus purple and Ganges blue. Our review unit is the latter.

As you can see in the cover photo, it has a gorgeous light bluish colour with a silver-hued wave-like design. It has a marble-like smooth finish. Another notable aspect is that it does a great job of repelling fingerprint smudges.