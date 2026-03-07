Same processor as the predecessor, but it is not a deal breaker, as the device performance smoothly

Specifications:

Display: 6.59-inch 1.5K(2750 × 1260p) flat AMOLED screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, and offer up to 5000 nits peak brightness | Biometric Security: 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition | Processor: 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with Adreno 722 GPU| Operating System: Android 16-based OriginOS 6 | Primary Camera: main 50MP camera (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.2) + 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with Aura light LED | Front camera: 50MP(f/2.0) 92-degree autofocus camera | Battery: a 6500mAh (typ) battery with 90W fast charging | Configuration: 8GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM + 256GB UFS 4.1 storage | Price (MRP): Starts at Rs 45,999