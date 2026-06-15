Vivo X Fold6 to feature 200MP camera, Dimensity 9500 Super Edition silicon

Vivo X Fold6 to launch with 200MP camera, Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip, and Zeiss optics by July 2024.

In one line

Key points

• 200MP camera sensor The X Fold6 will feature a 200MP sensor paired with Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens for DSLR-like photography.

• Dimensity 9500 Super Edition The device will utilise MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, optimised for high-resolution video, gaming, and AI applications.

• Samsung M14 display The phone will include an advanced Samsung M14 display supporting up to 5,000nits brightness for outdoor multimedia use.

• Zeiss imaging enhancements Vivo-Zeiss jointly developed a G2 teleconverter (200mm equivalent) and Imaging Chip V3+ to improve image quality in all lighting conditions.