Vivo X Fold6 to feature 200MP camera, Dimensity 9500 Super Edition silicon

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Vivo X Fold6 to launch with 200MP camera, Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chip, and Zeiss optics by July 2024.
Key points
• 200MP camera sensor
The X Fold6 will feature a 200MP sensor paired with Zeiss APO super periscope telephoto lens for DSLR-like photography.
• Dimensity 9500 Super Edition
The device will utilise MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, optimised for high-resolution video, gaming, and AI applications.
• Samsung M14 display
The phone will include an advanced Samsung M14 display supporting up to 5,000nits brightness for outdoor multimedia use.
• Zeiss imaging enhancements
Vivo-Zeiss jointly developed a G2 teleconverter (200mm equivalent) and Imaging Chip V3+ to improve image quality in all lighting conditions.
• Launch timeline
Vivo is rumoured to launch the X Fold6 by the end of June or early July 2024.
Key statistics
5,000nits
Display brightness
200mm
Telephoto lens equivalent
End of June or early July
Expected launch window
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 15 June 2026, 15:46 IST