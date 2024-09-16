Watch Series 10: Key features you should know about Apple's latest smart wearable

Apple's latest Watch Series 10 is slated to hit stores later this week on September 20 in India.
To help you make an informed decision, we are listing key upgrades coming with the Watch Series 10 over the predecessor.
Slim body with a big display
The new Watch Series 10 is said to be 10 per cent slimmer and weigh less too. It boasts of an innovative metal back. The company has integrated the antenna into the housing of the device itself, combining the two layers into one. The rear module underneath matches in material, finish, and colour of the rest of the case, making it appear like the device is made from a single piece of metal.
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Watch Series 9 (sizes)
Credit: Apple
At the top, the new Apple Watch features rounded corners with thinner bezels and a wider aspect ratio. They feature a new wide-angle OLED display (3rd Gen LPTO), which optimises each pixel to emit more light at wider angles. As a result, the display is up to 40 per cent brighter than Series 9 when viewed from an angle, making it easier to read at a glance.
Apple is offering the new model in bigger sizes--46mm and 42mm. The predecessor was offered in 45mm and 41mm.
Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
Sturdy build quality
Though the new Apple Watch Series 10 is lighter in weight, it comes with strong metal casing. The company has let go off stainless steel and has introduced titanium variant, a first for Apple Watches to date. Like the premium iPhone 16 Pro series models, the Watch Series 10 will feature grade-5 titanium. It is more resistant to scratches. It comes in three colours-- slate, gold and natural.
The Watch Series 10 will also be available with aluminium-based casing.
Both the variants support IP6X dust-resistant rating. The Watch Series 10 can survive water pressure up to the depth of 50 metres.
Apple Watch series 10
Credit: Apple
New potential life-saving health tracking feature
For the first time, Apple is introducing Sleep Apnea detection feature with the Watch Series 10. To detect sleep apnea, Apple Watch uses the accelerometer to monitor small movements at the wrist that are associated with interruptions in normal respiratory patterns, tracked by a new Apple Watch metric called Breathing Disturbances.
It is a serious health issue where breathing repeatedly stops and starts. People diagnosed with Sleep Apnea are vulnerable to coronary artery diseases, heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. And, the older the person, the higher the risk of sudden death.
However, Apple needs a few months to get the approval from Federal Drug Administration (FDA) to roll out this feature to the Watch Series 10.
Also, it should be noted that Appl has plans to bring the new Sleep Apnea feature to older models-- Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2-- later.
The new Watch Series 10 also comes with advanced heart rate tracker, can monitor sleep, menstrual cycle in women, and even track physical activities to offer insightful information on body fitness and health status.
Apple Watch Series 10
Credit: Apple
New processor
The latest Watch Series 10 houses Apple's proprietary S10 SiP (System-in-Package) processor, which comes with built-in 4-core Neural Engine. It runs intelligent features users rely on every day, including the double tap gesture, on-device Siri, dictation, Translate app, and automatic workout detection. It also powers important safety features such as Crash Detection and Fall Detection.
The new S10 SiP also comes paired with W3 Apple wireless chip and second-generation Ultra Wideband (UW) chip. These silicons come in handy in delivering stable wireless connectivity with Apple devices. The UW chip will be help in tracking devices more accurately with a turn-by-turn guide via Find my device app.
Despite the additon of new features, the device will still be able to deliver 18 hours of battery life. Under the low power mode, it can last for up to 36 hours.
Key features of Apple Watch Series 10.
Credit: Apple
Fast charging
The latest Watch Series 10 supports super fast charging. With just 30 minutes of charging, it can reach from zero to 80 per cent capacity.
The previous model requires 45 minutes to reach 80 per cent mark.
The new Watch Series 10 (Wi-Fi only) model's price starts at Rs 46,900 and the cellular variant starts at Rs 56,900.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.