Watch Series 10: Key features you should know about Apple's latest smart wearable

Apple's latest Watch Series 10 is slated to hit stores later this week on September 20 in India.

To help you make an informed decision, we are listing key upgrades coming with the Watch Series 10 over the predecessor.

Slim body with a big display

The new Watch Series 10 is said to be 10 per cent slimmer and weigh less too. It boasts of an innovative metal back. The company has integrated the antenna into the housing of the device itself, combining the two layers into one. The rear module underneath matches in material, finish, and colour of the rest of the case, making it appear like the device is made from a single piece of metal.