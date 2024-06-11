watchOS 11: Key features of Apple's new wearable OS

Apple on Monday (June 10) showcased new software, which is expected to be released to its devices later this year in September.

The new watchOS 11 is coming with several new features that offer insightful health metrics to help device owners improve their fitness.

watchOS 11: All you need to know about Apple's new wearable OS

Vitals app: It will offer a quick view of key health metrics such as sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen. With this, users will gain a better understanding of their fitness and health.