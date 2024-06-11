watchOS 11: Key features of Apple's new wearable OS

Apple on Monday (June 10) showcased new software, which is expected to be released to its devices later this year in September.
The new watchOS 11 is coming with several new features that offer insightful health metrics to help device owners improve their fitness.
watchOS 11: All you need to know about Apple's new wearable OS
Vitals app: It will offer a quick view of key health metrics such as sleep, heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen. With this, users will gain a better understanding of their fitness and health.
If Apple Watch notices two or more metrics are out of their typical range, it will send an alert to user along with a message detailing how the changes in these specific metrics may be linked to other aspects of their life, such as elevation changes, alcohol consumption, or even illness.
Training Load feature.
Photo Credit: Apple
Training Load: It is an insightful new way to measure how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user’s body over time. This information can help the users make changes to their routine in order to give their body enough rest after heavy workouts.
Also, this ensures the user can take rest and be fully prepared before a marathon or a bike race.
Customisation option of Activity Rings.
Photo Credit: Apple
Activity Rings get customisation option: Users will be able to mark a day or a week as a rest day/week to recover from illness or injuries. Users will also be able to personalise the Summary tab. They can pick and choose to see exactly what they want to see, including new metrics for workouts like running, hiking, swimming, and mindfulness.
Photos Face for Watch.
Photo Credit: Apple
Photos Face for Watch: The on-device machine learning algorithm will search thousands of photos in the iPhone's library, intelligently analyse them, and select the best compositions, framing, and image quality for the watch.
Key features of watchOS 11.
Photo Credit: Apple
New Cycle Tracking feature: Once the user logs pregnancy in the Health app on iPhone or iPad, the Cycle Tracking app on Apple Watch will show their gestational age and allow them to log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy.
From time to time, users will be reminded to review things like their high heart rate notification threshold, since heart rate tends to increase during pregnancy.
Gestation tracking on cycle tracking app.
Photo Credit: Apple
Smart Stack: Apple Watch learns the user behaviour over time and according to pull widgets such as Maps to show traffic details before heading to the office, or show the weather app on top of the display to offer temperature detail in the afternoon.
Check-In feature: Users will be able to use the iMessage app on the Watch to let their friends and family members know that they have reached their destination safely with just a tap of the button.
Translate feature: Users can play the translation out loud and slow it down if need be. And, users can operate the Translate app on the watch without the iPhone simply by downloading a language. Initially, it supports 20 international languages.
Tap to cash: Users can exchange Apple Cash with someone by taking an Apple Watch to a friend's iPhone or Apple Watch.
List of Apple Watch variants eligible to get watchOS 11:
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Ultra
Apple Watch Ultra 2
