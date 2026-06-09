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watchOS 27: Key features you should know about Apple's new smart wearable OS

The new watchOS 27 promises to improve the user experience on the Apple Watches. It brings new women's health tracking features, improvements in the visual user interface, support for new gestures and more.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

watchOS 27: Key features you should know about Apple's new smart wearable OS

In one line
Apple unveils watchOS 27 with enhanced Siri AI, women's health tracking, and new gesture controls for Apple Watches.
Key points
Enhanced Siri AI
Siri gains advanced Apple Intelligence features, enabling complex tasks, personal context understanding, and seamless conversation continuation via Smart Stack suggestions.
New UI and gestures
A dynamic app grid with Siri-suggested apps and new gestures, including double-tap to scroll Smart Stack and single-tap to select widgets, improve one-handed usability.
Women's health tracking
watchOS 27 adds perimenopause and menopause support in Cycle Tracking, along with personalised Smart Stack widgets for health reminders and notifications.
Improved Find My app
The consolidated Find My app merges Find Devices, Find Items, and Find People into a single interface for easier tracking.
Fitness and media enhancements
New features include accurate treadmill distance calculations, pinned transit cards in Wallet, faster media playback, and expanded Workout Buddy support for Spanish.
Key statistics
Apple Watch Ultra 3, Ultra 2, Watch Series 11, Series 10, Series 9, and Watch SE (3rd generation)
Compatible Apple Watch models
IPhone 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 series, iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)
Compatible iPhone models
September 2026
Expected release date
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
watchOS 27.

watchOS 27.

Credit: Apple

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Published 09 June 2026, 15:51 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceiOSAIApple WatchApple SiriwatchOSGen AIapple intelligence

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