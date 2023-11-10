We are doing a lot to protect vulnerable users, says Meta

Manavi Atri, an advocate who campaigns against hate speech, would like Meta to clarify “who and what are they protecting users from”. During the 2022 assembly elections, there were numerous instances of hate speech on Facebook. They were from politicians’ and parties’ pages. These accounts can’t be reported because the burden of responsibility is placed on the politicians. “Simple measures like hidden words and restricting accounts don’t address the larger issues,” she explains. She recalls the communal riots in Nuh, Haryana, earlier this year. The viral video of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, which sparked the violence, was not taken down from Meta’s platforms. Hate goes viral, and the more viral something goes, the more money these platforms make, she says. “‘We can’t curtail political speech’ is not enough justification for allowing political parties to post offensive content,” she says.