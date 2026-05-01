What are UTMs, and how to report telemarketing spam callers in India

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India's TRAI combats telemarketing spam by requiring citizens to report unregistered UTM callers via the DND app.
Key points
• What are UTMs
Unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) use regular SIM cards to bypass regulatory safeguards, sending spam calls and messages despite DND registrations.
• TRAI's initiative
TRAI requires citizens to report spam numbers via the official DND app to help disconnect UTM connections and reduce harassment.
• How to report
Users can copy and paste spam numbers into the DND app to report them to TRAI, distinguishing between registered telemarketers (140/1600 series) and UTMs.
• Impact of reporting
In 2025, TRAI disconnected 1,84,482 UTM connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of collective reporting through the DND app.
• Regulatory safeguards
Registered telemarketers use 140 series numbers for calls and headers for SMS, while financial entities use 1600 series for transactional alerts.
Key statistics
1,84,482
UTM connections disconnected by TRAI in 2025
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 May 2026, 08:52 IST