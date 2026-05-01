What are UTMs, and how to report telemarketing spam callers in India

India's TRAI combats telemarketing spam by requiring citizens to report unregistered UTM callers via the DND app.

In one line

Key points

• What are UTMs Unregistered telemarketers (UTMs) use regular SIM cards to bypass regulatory safeguards, sending spam calls and messages despite DND registrations.

• TRAI's initiative TRAI requires citizens to report spam numbers via the official DND app to help disconnect UTM connections and reduce harassment.

• How to report Users can copy and paste spam numbers into the DND app to report them to TRAI, distinguishing between registered telemarketers (140/1600 series) and UTMs.

• Impact of reporting In 2025, TRAI disconnected 1,84,482 UTM connections, demonstrating the effectiveness of collective reporting through the DND app.