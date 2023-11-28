WhatsApp brings back 'View Once' feature for videos, images to desktop apps

Step 4: Once you tap the '1' icon, the attached image or video will instantly get deleted after the receiver views it on his/her device

In a related development, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy security feature that allows users to link their email ID to their account.

With this, WhatsApp is offering an alternate way to recover a hacked WhatsApp account. Instead of sending the six-digit verification code to the phone via SMS, it will be sent to the verified email ID.

This will also come in handy when the phone's cellular signal is weak and not be able to receive the verification code via SMS on time.