WhatsApp brings back 'View Once' feature for videos, images to desktop apps

Last year, WhatsApp detected a security loophole in the 'View Once' feature in desktop and browser versions of the messenger app. So, it had to take down the feature.
Now after rectification, the company has re-introduced 'View Once' for computers. It is available on all major platforms-- Windows, macOS, and also on web browsers.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Here's how to get View Once on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Tap + icon >> select Photos & Videos tab
Step 2: Then, select an image or video from a folder in the computer
Step 3: And, you will see a semi dotted circular icon (marked orange box in the screenshot below) with numerical 1 right beside the text tab
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Step 4: Once you tap the '1' icon, the attached image or video will instantly get deleted after the receiver views it on his/her device
In a related development, WhatsApp introduced a new privacy security feature that allows users to link their email ID to their account.
With this, WhatsApp is offering an alternate way to recover a hacked WhatsApp account. Instead of sending the six-digit verification code to the phone via SMS, it will be sent to the verified email ID.
This will also come in handy when the phone's cellular signal is weak and not be able to receive the verification code via SMS on time.
