WhatsApp brings new custom sticker creator tool to iPhones

WhatsApp is the most popular messenger in the world. The primary reason for its popularity among the masses is that the user interface is simple and easy to understand. And, it brings several new value-added features, the most recent including pinned messages, the option to share original quality images and videos, a security feature to link e-mail ID with the messenger app account, and more.

Now, WhatsApp to further improve the user experience on its app, has announced a new custom sticker creation feature.

Meta-owned company took to X (formerly Twitter) to how show how to create personal stickers using photos.