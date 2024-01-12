WhatsApp brings new custom sticker creator tool to iPhones

WhatsApp is the most popular messenger in the world. The primary reason for its popularity among the masses is that the user interface is simple and easy to understand. And, it brings several new value-added features, the most recent including pinned messages, the option to share original quality images and videos, a security feature to link e-mail ID with the messenger app account, and more.
Now, WhatsApp to further improve the user experience on its app, has announced a new custom sticker creation feature.
Meta-owned company took to X (formerly Twitter) to how show how to create personal stickers using photos.
The new sticker creator tool comes to WhatsApp for iPhones.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
Here's how to create your stickers with photos:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp, select a chat >> open the sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box
Step 2: Select ‘Create sticker’ and choose an image from your gallery
Step 3: Customize your sticker by choosing a cutout and adding text, other stickers, or drawing on it and tap 'Send'
Here's how to edit an existing sticker:
Step 1: Open the sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box
Step 2: Long press the sticker you wish to edit and select ‘edit sticker’
Step 3: Customize your sticker by adding text, other stickers, or drawing on it and tap 'Send'
It should be noted that the new 'sticker maker' and 'editing' feature is rolling out to iPhones with iOS 17 and newer versions. It is being released in phases and it will take some time to reach all corners of the world.
It should be noted that those iPhones with older than iOS 17 versions will be able to edit existing stickers but not create new ones.
In a related development, unlimited WhatsApp data storage on Google Drive is coming to an end later this year.
The company will begin notifying Android phone users that all the WhatsApp data will soon count towards free 15GB storage comes free for all Gmail account holders.
If the chat data (including photos and videos) exceeds the 15GB limit, the Android phone user has to delete old files or subscribe to Google One for extra cloud storage space.
