WhatsApp brings new security feature for protection against online fraud

WhatsApp introduces new anti-scam features and backup management tools to enhance user security and control.

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Key points

• Anti-scam alerts WhatsApp will alert users about suspicious link requests by showing the sender's country and common groups, helping them avoid scams.

• Pattern-tracking algorithm Meta introduced an algorithm in March 2026 to detect scam patterns and warn users before they engage with potential fraudsters.

• Backup management update WhatsApp, in collaboration with Google, is testing a new backup management section to give users more control over their data.

• Direct backup access Android users can now manage WhatsApp backups directly from device settings after updating to version v26.23.