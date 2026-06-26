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Hometechnology

WhatsApp brings new security feature for protection against online fraud

This small feature is a very effective way to users to take a small pause, to think and avoid scammers.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WhatsApp brings new security feature for protection against online fraud

In one line
WhatsApp introduces new anti-scam features and backup management tools to enhance user security and control.
Key points
Anti-scam alerts
WhatsApp will alert users about suspicious link requests by showing the sender's country and common groups, helping them avoid scams.
Pattern-tracking algorithm
Meta introduced an algorithm in March 2026 to detect scam patterns and warn users before they engage with potential fraudsters.
Backup management update
WhatsApp, in collaboration with Google, is testing a new backup management section to give users more control over their data.
Direct backup access
Android users can now manage WhatsApp backups directly from device settings after updating to version v26.23.
Duplicate cleanup feature
WhatsApp is developing a section to help users delete old and duplicate backups, similar to Google’s AI-powered storage tools.
Key statistics
March 2026
Feature rollout timeline
V26.23
Android app version for backup feature
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:37 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaOnline fraudonline scamMessenger

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