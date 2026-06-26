WhatsApp brings new security feature for protection against online fraud

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp introduces new anti-scam features and backup management tools to enhance user security and control.
Key points
• Anti-scam alerts
WhatsApp will alert users about suspicious link requests by showing the sender's country and common groups, helping them avoid scams.
• Pattern-tracking algorithm
Meta introduced an algorithm in March 2026 to detect scam patterns and warn users before they engage with potential fraudsters.
• Backup management update
WhatsApp, in collaboration with Google, is testing a new backup management section to give users more control over their data.
• Direct backup access
Android users can now manage WhatsApp backups directly from device settings after updating to version v26.23.
• Duplicate cleanup feature
WhatsApp is developing a section to help users delete old and duplicate backups, similar to Google’s AI-powered storage tools.
Key statistics
March 2026
Feature rollout timeline
V26.23
Android app version for backup feature
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 June 2026, 14:37 IST