WhatsApp brings new text formatting options to messenger app

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. Some of the many reasons for such popularity are -- simple and easy-to-understand user interface, in-house photo editing options, and auto-deletion of messages, and more.

However, it is hard to remain at the top. So, to widen the gap, WhatsApp brings new value-added features to improve the user experience to control the subscriber attrition rate.

In the latest instance, WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting options to its messenger app.

It includes a bulleted list, numbered list, block quote, and inline code.

A bulleted list and numbered list come in handy with a list of pointers or a grocery list. And with a block quote, one can use it to quote a person. With inline code, users can share computer command lines with colleagues.