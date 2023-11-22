WhatsApp brings security feature to link email ID with messenger app

WhatsApp earlier this year launched several user privacy features including a passkey feature, Chat Lock, and secret code to unlock chat to protect private messages from prying eyes, and now, the company has begun rolling out another critical security feature.

In the latest firmware version v23.24.70 (for iOS), the company has added a new option- 'add email' that will allow users to link their personal email ID to the WhatsApp account.

This will be an alternate way to recover a hacked WhatsApp account. Instead of sending the six-digit verification code to the phone via SMS, it will be sent to the verified email ID.

This will also come in handy when the phone's cellular signal is weak and not be able to receive the verification code via SMS on time.

Here's how to link your email ID to WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp >> Settings >> Account >> Tap on Email address >> Type in the email ID. And, you will receive the six-digit verification code to the email inbox and this concludes the security process.

It should be noted that this new 'Email address' linking option is available on iOS devices in select regions. It is not available in India yet, as it is being rolled out in phases. It will also be coming to Android devices soon.

In a related development. WhatsApp is testing a standalone messenger app for iPad. It will allow users to link their primary phone number to the iPad through multi-device support feature.