WhatsApp Channels to get album feature to group multi-media content in one place

In September 2023, WhatsApp introduced Channels feature allowing people to broadcast their content to their followers directly on smartphones. It was an instant hit in India.

Now, the Meta-owned company plans in a bid to improve the user experience plans to introduce an album feature in Channels, reported WABetaInfo, a community forum, citing the latest WhatsApp Beta released on the Google Play Beta program.

The new album is the same as the one we have in individual chats. Whenever a user sends multiple photos and videos in one go, they automatically accumulate in one place in the form of an album.

However, WhatsApp Channels currently do not have this feature. Whenever the admin releases multiple photos, they stack up individually in a long line.