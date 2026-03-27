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WhatsApp gets dual account feature for iPhone, AI writing help, and more

To improve the chatting experience, WhatsApp will offer personalised recommendations on which emojis to use while chatting to a person.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 06:17 IST
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WhatsApp gets several new features including AI Writing Help, dual account for iPhone, new options to clear storage and more.

WhatsApp gets several new features including AI Writing Help, dual account for iPhone, new options to clear storage and more.

Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp brings editing tools to stylise images.

WhatsApp brings editing tools to stylise images.

Credit: WhatsApp

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Published 27 March 2026, 06:17 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaAndroidGenerative AIArtificial IntelligenceiPhoneAIsmartphonessmartphoneMessengerWhatsApp Chat dataGen AI

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