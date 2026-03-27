<p>Meta has introduced a boatload of new features in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/garmin-watches-finally-get-standalone-whatsapp-app-3936149">WhatsApp to enhance the user experience</a> on the messenger app.</p><p>The first major feature is the dual account option for iPhone, which was first launched for Android versions. With this, users can set up and operate two different accounts on the same iOS device.</p><p>This will allow users to ditch the secondary iPhone for work or personal use. Also, there are provisions to ensure there is no confusion for the user to know which account they're in because the profile picture will now be visible in the bottom tab. This way, they will be able to know which account they are using.</p>.Google TV: New Gemini AI features promise to transform viewing experience on smart TVs.<p>Another big update is that WhatsApp has made it simpler for users to transfer old chat history, along with multimedia files from an old iPhone to a new Android handset with minimal effort. This will greatly help those who have been wanting to shift from iOS to the Android ecosystem, but the lack of a proper system to transfer their personal details made them stay put with the iPhone. Not anymore.</p><p>Also, WhatsApp is making storage clearance a smooth process. Given that Google has withdrawn the free storage for WhatsApp on Google Drive, users were finding it expensive to subscribe to premium cloud storage plans. Now, WhatsApp is bringing a storage-clearing option right within individual chat interactions.</p>.<p>Users can just pick any chat session, and they will get an option to clear all files, images and videos from the phone. Previously, the user had to go to settings and browse through thousands of files to pick and clear those particular things.</p><p>To improve the chatting experience, WhatsApp will offer personalised recommendations on which emojis to use while chatting to a person. It will intuitively know the context of the text and suggest to them what type of emojis to use. With just a tap, users can swap an emoji for a sticker that captures exactly how they're feeling.</p>.<p>Further, users can now use Meta AI within the app to touch up photos directly in the chat before sending. This makes it easy to remove something distracting, or swap in a new background, or apply a fun style. Initially, this will be available in select markets, including the US. It will be expanded to global regions, including India, in the coming days.</p><p>And, WhatsApp is bringing the smart AI Writing Help feature. It is capable of understanding the context of the chat and can draft a suggested response. This way, users can deliver a message just right. Meta reiterated that the chats between the two individuals are completely private and the AI feature works on-device.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>