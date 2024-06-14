WhatsApp gets new video calling features; max participants increased for Windows and Mac users

Last month, WhatsApp introduced several new features to its messenger such as redesigned user interface, refreshed illustrations and creative animation for a more playful aesthetic look.

Now, the Meta-owned company is bringing more utility features to video calls on WhatsApp. Earlier, WhatsApp video calling featured different limitations for phones (32 persons max), Windows PCs (16 participants max) and Macs (8 people max). Now, it has made a uniform ceiling of 32 people for video calling across all categories of devices.

"Since we brought Calling to WhatsApp back in 2015, we’ve continued to improve it by introducing group calls, video calls, and multi-platform support. Today we have several updates that will make calls across your devices even bigger and better, rolling out over the next few weeks," WhatsApp said.