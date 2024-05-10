WhatsApp gets refreshed visual user interface, new features

In the last few years, WhatsApp has been steadily adding several value-added features such as disappearing messages, support for new text formats, multi-media editing tools, HD multi-media sharing option, password-less Passkeys, and recently introducing search by date and chat filter with -- all, read, and unread -- categories to make it easy for users to find a particular old chat session in quick time.

Now, WhatsApp has announced a new refreshing user interface and new features to further enhance the user experience on the Messenger app.

"Over the years, we have primarily focused on adding utility to the app. As the product continued to grow in functionality, the design needed to evolve as well. We wanted the product to feel more fresh and modern without disrupting its core functionality," the company said in a statement.