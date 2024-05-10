WhatsApp gets refreshed visual user interface, new features

In the last few years, WhatsApp has been steadily adding several value-added features such as disappearing messages, support for new text formats, multi-media editing tools, HD multi-media sharing option, password-less Passkeys, and recently introducing search by date and chat filter with -- all, read, and unread -- categories to make it easy for users to find a particular old chat session in quick time.
Now, WhatsApp has announced a new refreshing user interface and new features to further enhance the user experience on the Messenger app.
"Over the years, we have primarily focused on adding utility to the app. As the product continued to grow in functionality, the design needed to evolve as well. We wanted the product to feel more fresh and modern without disrupting its core functionality," the company said in a statement.
After testing 35 different colour iterations, the company said it settled for the trademark 'green' colour of the Whatsapp app icon, but brighter. It is paired with a neutral colour (cream) to bring a harmonious colour palette and uniformity throughout the app.
New visual user interface introduced to both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
Further, the icons in the attachment tray such as camera, photos, location, contact, document and poll have been redesigned. They are now in a more rounded and outlined style.
New default chat background.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
And, to match the new iconography, WhatsApp has refreshed the illustrations and added animation for a more playful aesthetic look.
WhatsApp has also improved the default chat background (shown above) with new artworks, musical instruments, drinks and food, in doodle form.
New navigation bar on WhatsApp for Android.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
For Android and iOS, WhatsApp is bringing new changes to the UI. It has redesigned the native bottom navigation bar on Android to help people find what they need faster. It has placed tabs closer to people’s thumbs, so it offers more natural navigation and matches the current experience on Android devices.
New attachment tray on WhatsApp for iOS.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
On iOS, WhatsApp has introduced a new attachment layout. It has replaced the full-screen menu with an expandable tray that allows users to see the features more clearly when sending media, polls, documents and more.
Dark mode is now a shade darker on WhatsApp.
Photo Credit: WhatsApp
WhatsApp received a lot of requests from users and app developer testers to make dark mode, a shade darker to improve visual appeal and legibility. It accepted to make the changes and will be reflected soon through an app update.
Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp.
Credit: WhatsApp
The Meta AI chatbot, which was recently made available on WhatsApp (& Instagram) to several thousand users in select regions, will be expanded to more people worldwide in the coming weeks.
