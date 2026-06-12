WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages for chats and groups

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to schedule messages in chats and groups, enhancing user convenience.

Key points

• Scheduled messages feature WhatsApp is testing a feature allowing users to schedule messages in chats and groups, which will be delivered automatically at the set time.

• User convenience The feature will help users send reminders, greetings, or notifications without manual intervention, similar to other platforms like Gmail and X.

• Testing phase The feature was first tested on Android in February and is now being tested on iOS, with a potential rollout in the coming months after bug fixes.

• Scam alert feature WhatsApp is also testing a new scam alert feature that reviews incoming messages from unknown senders and warns users of potential fraud.