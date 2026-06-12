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WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages for chats and groups

This has been a long-requested feature by WhatsApp. It is already available in several apps such as Gmail, X platform (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WhatsApp is testing scheduled messages for chats and groups

In one line
WhatsApp is testing a new feature to schedule messages in chats and groups, enhancing user convenience.
Key points
Scheduled messages feature
WhatsApp is testing a feature allowing users to schedule messages in chats and groups, which will be delivered automatically at the set time.
User convenience
The feature will help users send reminders, greetings, or notifications without manual intervention, similar to other platforms like Gmail and X.
Testing phase
The feature was first tested on Android in February and is now being tested on iOS, with a potential rollout in the coming months after bug fixes.
Scam alert feature
WhatsApp is also testing a new scam alert feature that reviews incoming messages from unknown senders and warns users of potential fraud.
Meta's strategy
Meta is introducing new features to retain its 3.5 billion active users amid competition from rivals like Snapchat, Signal, and Telegram.
Key statistics
3.5 billion
WhatsApp active users
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Scheduled messaging on WhatsApp.

Scheduled messaging on WhatsApp.

Credit: WABetaInfo

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Published 12 June 2026, 10:20 IST
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