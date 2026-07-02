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Hometechnology

WhatsApp issues FAQs on username feature amid government scrutiny over fraud, impersonation risks

Put simply, the new feature will allow users to create unique usernames that can be used for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsTechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppMeta

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