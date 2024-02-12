WhatsApp now allows users to block spam messages on phone's lock screen

Lately, criminals are using messenger apps and even WhatsApp to spread malware on phones. Smartphone owners must be vigilant when receiving messages from unnamed numbers.
To counter such spam, WhatsApp had previously added an option to silence audio/video calls from unknown numbers.
Now, it has introduced a new option that allows phone users to instantly block and even report spam messages right from the lock screen.
Here's how to block unknown spam numbers from lock screen of phone:
Step 1: Just long press the message on the lock screen and the user gets a new option block besides the reply option.
Step 2: The user can just click on the block button and if required, he/she can also further report it to WhatsApp by following the on-screen instructions.
It should be noted that this option is available in the latest version of WhatsApp. As the update rollout is staged in phases, it will take some time to reach all corners of the world.
This is way simpler than the multi-step blocking process that most naive users, most don't like to venture deep into the settings to block numbers.
If you need a guide on how to block spam on WhatsApp follow the steps mentioned in this tutorial article below.
In a related development, WhatsApp will soon bring a new feature that allows users to message from different messenger apps.
Meta, which owns WhatsApp has reportedly agreed to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act that makes is mandatory for companies to offer interoperability. This will give more freedom for the consumers to interact with friends and family members to message each other using different apps. For instance, a user who has just the Telegram app will be able to text his friend who has just WhatsApp on his/her phone.
EU's DMA has affected Apple too. The latter will be releasing a new update in March that allows Apple device owners to install apps other than the official App Store.
