WhatsApp now allows users to block spam messages on phone's lock screen

Lately, criminals are using messenger apps and even WhatsApp to spread malware on phones. Smartphone owners must be vigilant when receiving messages from unnamed numbers.

To counter such spam, WhatsApp had previously added an option to silence audio/video calls from unknown numbers.

Now, it has introduced a new option that allows phone users to instantly block and even report spam messages right from the lock screen.

Here's how to block unknown spam numbers from lock screen of phone:

Step 1: Just long press the message on the lock screen and the user gets a new option block besides the reply option.

Step 2: The user can just click on the block button and if required, he/she can also further report it to WhatsApp by following the on-screen instructions.