WhatsApp now supports usernames; Here's how to reserve your name before anyone else does

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp introduces usernames to replace phone numbers for user identification, allowing early reservation.
Step-by-step
1
New username feature
WhatsApp will replace phone numbers with usernames as the primary identification method, enhancing privacy and user experience.
2
Early reservation option
Users can reserve their desired username now to secure it before the official launch later this year.
3
Privacy-focused design
Usernames cannot be searched publicly; users must know the exact username to find someone, preventing unsolicited contacts.
4
Flexible username options
Users can create a new username or link it to their Instagram or Facebook accounts for convenience.
5
Simple setup process
The username can be reserved and updated directly within the WhatsApp app through a few straightforward steps.
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Steps on how to reserve username on WhatsApp.
Published 30 June 2026, 06:33 IST