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WhatsApp now supports usernames; Here's how to reserve your name before anyone else does

Once you create the username, WhatsApp offers username key option. The username key is an optional code that lets users control who can contact them using their username.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 06:33 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

WhatsApp now supports usernames; Here's how to reserve your name before anybody gets it

In one line
WhatsApp introduces usernames to replace phone numbers for user identification, allowing early reservation.
Step-by-step
1
New username feature
WhatsApp will replace phone numbers with usernames as the primary identification method, enhancing privacy and user experience.
2
Early reservation option
Users can reserve their desired username now to secure it before the official launch later this year.
3
Privacy-focused design
Usernames cannot be searched publicly; users must know the exact username to find someone, preventing unsolicited contacts.
4
Flexible username options
Users can create a new username or link it to their Instagram or Facebook accounts for convenience.
5
Simple setup process
The username can be reserved and updated directly within the WhatsApp app through a few straightforward steps.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Steps on how to reserve username on WhatsApp.

Steps on how to reserve username on WhatsApp.

Credit: WhatsApp India

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Published 30 June 2026, 06:33 IST
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