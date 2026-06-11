WhatsApp Security Update: Meta tests Scam Alert to flag fraud messages in chats

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Meta tests new Scam Alert feature in WhatsApp to detect and flag fraudulent messages on-device.
Key points
• New Scam Alert feature
WhatsApp is testing a Scam Alert feature that warns users of potential scams in messages from unknown senders, running entirely on the user's device.
• On-device AI detection
The feature uses advanced machine learning or AI to detect fraudulent messages without compromising end-to-end encryption.
• Targeting unknown senders
Scam Alert reviews all incoming messages from unknown contacts and flags suspicious content for user awareness.
• Impact on senior citizens
This feature is particularly beneficial for senior citizens in India, who are often targeted by digital frauds like fake investment scams.
• Ongoing legal action
WhatsApp recently prevented a one-click phishing attack linked to NSO Group, accusing them of violating court orders.
Key statistics
More than three billion
WhatsApp active users
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
WhatsApp Scam Alert feature.
Published 11 June 2026, 07:48 IST