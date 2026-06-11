WhatsApp Security Update: Meta tests Scam Alert to flag fraud messages in chats

Meta tests new Scam Alert feature in WhatsApp to detect and flag fraudulent messages on-device.

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Key points

• New Scam Alert feature WhatsApp is testing a Scam Alert feature that warns users of potential scams in messages from unknown senders, running entirely on the user's device.

• On-device AI detection The feature uses advanced machine learning or AI to detect fraudulent messages without compromising end-to-end encryption.

• Targeting unknown senders Scam Alert reviews all incoming messages from unknown contacts and flags suspicious content for user awareness.

• Impact on senior citizens This feature is particularly beneficial for senior citizens in India, who are often targeted by digital frauds like fake investment scams.