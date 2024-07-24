WhatsApp testing AirDrop-like file sharing feature without internet

Whatsapp is testing a value-added feature that will allow users to send files to another phone without the internet directly.

In the latest WhatsApp iOS beta iOS (v24.15.10.70), the app shows a new 'Nearby Share' feature to transfer files, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

This comes after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity, earlier this month, launched a new safety feature for group chat members. It benefits those users who are added to the group by unknown people.

Called ‘context card’, it offers critical information about the group. This includes who added you, how recently the group was created, and who created it. From there, the member can decide to stay or exit the chat group.