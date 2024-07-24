WhatsApp testing AirDrop-like file sharing feature without internet

Whatsapp is testing a value-added feature that will allow users to send files to another phone without the internet directly.
In the latest WhatsApp iOS beta iOS (v24.15.10.70), the app shows a new 'Nearby Share' feature to transfer files, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.
This comes after the Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity, earlier this month, launched a new safety feature for group chat members. It benefits those users who are added to the group by unknown people.
Called ‘context card’, it offers critical information about the group. This includes who added you, how recently the group was created, and who created it. From there, the member can decide to stay or exit the chat group.
With this 'Nearby Share' feature that WhatsApp is now working on, users can exchange files such as documents, videos and photos between phones with the app. An interesting aspect of this feature is that it does not need the internet. It will work like the AirDrop feature available on Apple devices.
The two devices have to be near and users can instantly send any type of files to the other person. The process of data exchange is over in a few seconds.
This value-added feature will come in handy to transfer heavy files like HD videos between phones running different platforms. Currently, it is really difficult to transfer data from Android to iPhone and vice versa. But, with WhatsApp Nearby Share, one can share files seamlessly between devices without any hassle.
The testing of the 'Nearby Share' feature is expected to continue for several more weeks, as the user interface (UI) of WhatsApp for Android is different from WhatsApp for iOS.
In the WhatsApp Android beta (v2.24.9.22), the Nearby Share feature will offer a list of devices nearby to share files. And, the WhatsApp iOS beta asks users to scan a QR code to begin the sharing feature.
Depending on the feedback, WhatsApp will decide on which UI to implement for both the iOS and Android platforms.
Published 24 July 2024, 07:37 IST