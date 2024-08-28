WhatsApp testing AR filters and effects for video calling

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app. It is easy to use and offers several value-added features to deliver a better user experience than others. It has privacy options such as disappearing messages, and editing tools to create personalised stickers.
Now, it is testing new Augmented Reality(AR) filters and also a new option to add special effects during video calls, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp iOS beta (v24.17.10.74).
The new feature offers several facial filters. It allows users to personalise their appearance in real time during video calls. He/she can even adjust the colour tone of the video feed.
Also, it offers a low-light mode toggle. It can help with brightening the face and the room in dimly lit environments. This helps in making the user's face more clearly visible in the video call.
Add to that, there touch-up mode, to smoothen the skin of the user. This can help with erasing the acne scars on the face and make it photogenic.
Further, there is an option to bring the bokeh blur effect in the background. This comes in handy if the room is untidy or the wall is dirty.
The most notable aspect is that WhatsApp will remember the configurations of all filters. Users don't have to adjust skin tone or background lighting, every time they make a call.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a voice option to interact with generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-based Meta AI assistant on its messenger app.
Currently, users can ask queries with text to the Meta AI and depending on the request, it responds with images and texts.
With the new voice option, the interaction will be hands-free and users can have natural conversations with Meta AI similar to how people speak to each other.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Published 28 August 2024, 11:26 IST