WhatsApp testing AR filters and effects for video calling

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app. It is easy to use and offers several value-added features to deliver a better user experience than others. It has privacy options such as disappearing messages, and editing tools to create personalised stickers.

Now, it is testing new Augmented Reality(AR) filters and also a new option to add special effects during video calls, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest WhatsApp iOS beta (v24.17.10.74).

The new feature offers several facial filters. It allows users to personalise their appearance in real time during video calls. He/she can even adjust the colour tone of the video feed.