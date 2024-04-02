WhatsApp testing chat lock feature for linked devices

The company usually take weeks or a few months to test a new feature. WhatsApp takes beta testers' feedback and clears bugs related to the chatlock feature on linked devices. And, after clearing all tests and debugging exercises, it will be made available to the public.

Benefits of chat lock feature on WhatsApp

When someone messages the user and the chat lock is activated, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden, making it impossible for people who have taken another's phone to view something else.

Here's how to lock chat on WhatsApp on the primary device

Users can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group. Then select the lock option. To reveal these chats, users have to just slowly pull down on the inbox and enter the phone password or scan their fingerprint/FaceID.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing an Artificial Intelligence (A)-powered value-added feature.

The AI-based photo editing tool offers three options--backdrop, restyle and expand.