WhatsApp testing chat lock feature for linked devices

In May 2023, WhatsApp introduced Chat Lock, a secondary layer of personal privacy security feature that blocks prying eyes from reading one-to-one or group chatting within WhatsApp.
However, it had limited use. For instance, the chat lock can be activated only on the primary phone with the SIM. There was no such chat lock option on any linked computer, secondary phone, or Android tablet.
Now, the Meta-owned company is planning to bring the chat lock feature to linked devices soon, WABetaInfo reported citing the latest WhatsApp Android 2.24.8.4 beta submitted to Google Play Store.
With the chat lock feature on linked devices, WhatsApp users can exchange personal messages or sensitive information on linked devices without fear of getting seen by prying eyes. All the one-to-one sessions and group chat messages with the chat lock turned on will be kept separate from other chats in a Locked Chats folder.
WhatsApp chat lock feature on linked devices
Picture Credit: WABetaInfo
The company usually take weeks or a few months to test a new feature. WhatsApp takes beta testers' feedback and clears bugs related to the chatlock feature on linked devices. And, after clearing all tests and debugging exercises, it will be made available to the public.
Benefits of chat lock feature on WhatsApp
When someone messages the user and the chat lock is activated, the sender’s name and the content of the message will also be hidden, making it impossible for people who have taken another's phone to view something else.
Here's how to lock chat on WhatsApp on the primary device
Users can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group. Then select the lock option. To reveal these chats, users have to just slowly pull down on the inbox and enter the phone password or scan their fingerprint/FaceID.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing an Artificial Intelligence (A)-powered value-added feature.
The AI-based photo editing tool offers three options--backdrop, restyle and expand.
(Published 02 April 2024, 08:03 IST)