WhatsApp testing group voice and video calling feature for web version

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp is testing group voice and video calls on its web version, enhancing remote communication for users.
Key points
• Group calling expansion
WhatsApp is expanding voice and video calling features to group chats on its web version, previously available only for individuals.
• Browser-based convenience
Users can now make calls directly from a browser on Windows or Mac without installing the standalone app, using QR code linking.
• Small business benefits
Small enterprise owners can use this feature to set up cost-effective customer care divisions for after-sales services.
• Upcoming security feature
WhatsApp is testing a 'Scam Alert' feature to warn users of potential scams in messages from unknown senders, running locally on devices.
• Release timeline
The expanded group calling feature is expected to be released in a month or two after bug fixes.
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WhatsApp Group Voice and Video calling on web version.
Published 15 June 2026, 14:48 IST