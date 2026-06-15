WhatsApp testing group voice and video calling feature for web version

WhatsApp is testing group voice and video calls on its web version, enhancing remote communication for users.

Key points

• Group calling expansion WhatsApp is expanding voice and video calling features to group chats on its web version, previously available only for individuals.

• Browser-based convenience Users can now make calls directly from a browser on Windows or Mac without installing the standalone app, using QR code linking.

• Small business benefits Small enterprise owners can use this feature to set up cost-effective customer care divisions for after-sales services.

• Upcoming security feature WhatsApp is testing a 'Scam Alert' feature to warn users of potential scams in messages from unknown senders, running locally on devices.