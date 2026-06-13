WhatsApp testing Meta One subscription plan; here's what is in the offing

WhatsApp is testing a premium Meta One subscription bundle with exclusive features and scheduled messages.

Key points

• Meta One subscription plan WhatsApp is testing a premium Meta One subscription service bundling WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus, and Instagram Plus with exclusive features like animated sticker packs and custom app icons.

• Exclusive features included The plan offers 18 new app theme colours, 14 custom app icons, ability to pin 20 chats, bulk chat settings changes, and 10 exclusive ringtones.

• Pricing structure The subscription is priced at €2.49 per month in Europe, with regional pricing based on purchasing power, similar to X platform's premium fee structure.

• Scheduled messages feature WhatsApp is introducing scheduled messages, allowing users to set future delivery times for reminders, greetings, or notifications, with queued messages visible in the interface.