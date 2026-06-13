WhatsApp testing Meta One subscription plan; here's what is in the offing

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp is testing a premium Meta One subscription bundle with exclusive features and scheduled messages.
Key points
• Meta One subscription plan
WhatsApp is testing a premium Meta One subscription service bundling WhatsApp Plus, Facebook Plus, and Instagram Plus with exclusive features like animated sticker packs and custom app icons.
• Exclusive features included
The plan offers 18 new app theme colours, 14 custom app icons, ability to pin 20 chats, bulk chat settings changes, and 10 exclusive ringtones.
• Pricing structure
The subscription is priced at €2.49 per month in Europe, with regional pricing based on purchasing power, similar to X platform's premium fee structure.
• Scheduled messages feature
WhatsApp is introducing scheduled messages, allowing users to set future delivery times for reminders, greetings, or notifications, with queued messages visible in the interface.
• Competitive response
Meta is introducing these premium features to retain users amid competition from platforms like Snapchat, Signal, and Telegram.
Key statistics
3.5 billion
WhatsApp active users
€2.49 per month
Meta One subscription price in Europe
18
Number of new app theme colours
14
Number of custom app icons
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 13 June 2026, 11:30 IST