<p>In 2024, Meta introduced filters to simplify the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-brings-new-feature-to-schedule-group-calls-3685393">user interface and find messages faster on WhatsApp</a>, but it had preset three categories-- all, unread and group. Later, it announced the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/whatsapp-introduces-customisable-chat-list-feature-on-messenger-app-3262476">custom chat 'Lists'</a>, which offer more control.</p><p>With the 'Lists' feature, WhatsApp users can give any name to categories such as family, school/college friends, office colleagues, local neighbourhood acquaintances, and more.</p>.Google brings Gemini AI Personal Intelligence feature to India.<p>Now, Mark Zuckerberg-owned entity wants to further improve the user experience with the dedicated 'Business' tab, which can declutter the chat list further on WhatsApp, <a href="https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-beta-for-android-2-26-15-9-whats-new/">reported</a> <em>WABetaInfo</em>, citing the latest WhatsApp beta (v2.26.15.9) for Android.</p>. <p>As seen in the screen-grab, WhatsApp will offer an option to organise all messages from Businesses in one dedicated tab. This will cleanse the chat inbox, similar to how Google manages the Gmail app with primary, promotions and social updates in three tabs.</p><p>However, this feature will be a bit different from Gmail. Here in WhatsApp, the messages from business enterprises will be visible in the main chat list, but only for 24 hours. Then, after one day, it will automatically move to the 'Business' section list.</p><p>In a related development, Meta is testing a premium 'WhatsApp Plus' subscription plan.</p><p>WhatsApp premium subscription will also offer the option to pin up to 20 chats on the messenger app.</p><p>This will give more control to the users to easily access their favourite chats at the top faster than before.</p><p>Further, WhatsApp premium users will get more ringtones for message notifications and phone calls.</p><p>These two are some of the many new features which will be offered to users with a paid subscription plan. </p><p>It has plans to offer more advanced Meta AI tools to generate personalised themes, wallpapers and also edit images and videos.</p>.Meta testing WhatsApp 'Plus’ premium plans with new ringtones and more .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>