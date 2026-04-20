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WhatsApp testing new 'Business' filter to declutter chat inbox

The new feature will cleanse the chat inbox, similar to how Google manages the Gmail app with primary, promotions and social updates in three tabs.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:38 IST
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Business filter for WhatsApp.

Business filter for WhatsApp.

Credit: WABetaInfo

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Published 20 April 2026, 09:38 IST
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