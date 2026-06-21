WhatsApp testing new chat backup management system for Android phones

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
WhatsApp and Google are testing a new Android backup manager to streamline chat backup management and free up cloud storage.
Key points
• New backup manager
WhatsApp and Google are testing a new Android backup manager allowing users to review, delete, and organise chat backups directly from device settings.
• Storage limitations
Google withdrew unlimited free storage for WhatsApp in early 2024, reducing cloud storage to 15GB, prompting the need for better backup management.
• Backup management features
The new system will let users view existing backups, delete old or duplicate files, and free up storage space, similar to Google’s AI-powered features in Drive, Gmail, and Photos.
• Scheduled messages feature
Meta is developing a scheduled messages feature for WhatsApp, allowing users to set future delivery times for texts, reminders, or greetings.
Key statistics
15GB
Free cloud storage limit after Google's change
Early 2024
Timeframe of Google's storage policy change
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
New chatbackup management system on WhatsApp.
Published 21 June 2026, 09:19 IST