WhatsApp testing new chat backup management system for Android phones

WhatsApp and Google are testing a new Android backup manager to streamline chat backup management and free up cloud storage.

Key points

• New backup manager WhatsApp and Google are testing a new Android backup manager allowing users to review, delete, and organise chat backups directly from device settings.

• Storage limitations Google withdrew unlimited free storage for WhatsApp in early 2024, reducing cloud storage to 15GB, prompting the need for better backup management.

• Backup management features The new system will let users view existing backups, delete old or duplicate files, and free up storage space, similar to Google’s AI-powered features in Drive, Gmail, and Photos.