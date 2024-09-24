WhatsApp testing privacy feature to block messages from unknown senders

Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several value-added privacy features such as disappearing messages, blocking unknown people from viewing profile photos and statuses.

It also offers the option to silence voice/video calls from unknown callers. But, there is a need for a similar security feature to block messages from those not on the contact list.

Now, WhatsApp is testing a privacy feature that blocks messages from unknown senders, revealed WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum, citing the WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.24.17.24.