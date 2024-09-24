WhatsApp testing privacy feature to block messages from unknown senders

Over the years, WhatsApp has introduced several value-added privacy features such as disappearing messages, blocking unknown people from viewing profile photos and statuses.
It also offers the option to silence voice/video calls from unknown callers. But, there is a need for a similar security feature to block messages from those not on the contact list.
Now, WhatsApp is testing a privacy feature that blocks messages from unknown senders, revealed WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community forum, citing the WhatsApp Beta for Android v2.24.17.24.
In the latest WhatsApp Beta, the messenger offers the new Block Unknown account messages option. Once this is enabled, people not on the contact list will not be able to message you at all.
This new privacy feature will significantly help save millions of naive people falling prey to fraud on WhatsApp.
In recent months, there has been large large-scale online fraud happening on WhatsApp.
Threat actors are promising gullible users to get big returns if they invest in particular companies in the share market and hoodwink them to install fake apps and transfer the money. And, later the app becomes inactive and does not respond. And, cyber criminals disable the phone numbers and go incommunicado.
There is no official word on when WhatsApp plans to introduce this new privacy security feature. Currently, it is seeking feedback from public testers. After a few weeks, the company, based on the feedback, weed out any bugs and probably roll out the feature by the end of the year.
In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing new Augmented Reality (AR) filters and effects for video calling.
The new feature offers several facial filters. It allows users to personalise their appearance in real-time during video calls. He/she can even adjust the colour tone of the video feed.
Published 24 September 2024, 07:21 IST