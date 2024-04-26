WhatsApp to bring password-less 'Passkeys' feature to iPhones soon

WhatsApp introduced the password-less Passkeys feature to Android phones way back in October 2023. After six months, the Meta-owned company is finally bringing security features to the iOS version of the instant messenger app.

The company confirmed the news on its official WhatsApp channel. The new security feature will soon be introduced with the app update to the iPhones.

What is Passkeys?

Passkeys is a short user ID alternative to log in to online accounts. This is a one-time process and once done, users need not have to remember multiple passwords for different accounts.

In this context, iPhone users can use biometrics -- Face ID or Touch ID — or the phone’s passcode to log in to WhatsApp.

Passkeys is touted to be the most secure authentication process to log in to online accounts. Apple, Google, Microsoft and other technology companies have jointly worked out the fool-proof specification for the Passkeys. It also complies with global standards set by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO (Fast ID Online) Alliance.

Passkeys can not be hacked by a person sitting in a remote location. Thanks to biometric-based secured login, criminals cannot break into WhatsApp or any app on a stolen phone.