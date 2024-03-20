WhatsApp to get transcription option for voice messages

WhatsApp introduced voice messaging feature way back in 2013. Since then, it has grown in popularity in all age groups. In India, non-tech-savvy senior citizens prefer this feature than typing texts on the messenger.

Here, the user has to simply press the mic button, speak a few words and just hit the send button. Now, more than seven billion voice messages are exchanged on WhatsApp every day worldwide.

Now, the Meta-owned company is planning to introduce the transcription option to the voice messaging feature. This new option is now available on the latest Android beta Android v2.24.7.8 on Google Play Store, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

This is in the testing phase and, as you can see in the screen-grab (below), testers have to download a 150MB update to get the transcription option.